CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will be revisiting something it originally discussed in May.
The board is again scheduled to discuss Chromebook purchases after it previously voted 7-0 in May to spend $299,935 to purchase the laptop devices and software associated with them. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is looking at placing a second order as a safeguard because the devices ordered in May are back-ordered until November.
"They say these Chromebooks are in the warehouse. These are HPs and the original order in May was Dells.
"There is an issue with one of the processing chips in the Dell Chromebooks and apparently that is not the case with the HPs," she said.
While the order was placed in May, Brown said if the board opts to make the second order and are successful in securing the Chromebooks, the first order will simply be canceled.
In May, the district ordered the Chromebooks utilizing state and federal grants. During the need to educate district students from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said the district handed out more than 900 Chromebooks. They allowed students to keep the laptops over the summer and will collect them in the fall.
The Chromebooks will be collected, cleaned, repaired, refurbished, and replaced so the district is ready to offer the devices one-to-one if the need arises for similar at-home learning this fall. At the time of the original order, Brown said getting the laptops was the district's way of preparing for the "worst-case scenario for at-home learning for all kids."
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000. The Meeting ID also can be obtained when calling Central Office.
