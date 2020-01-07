CADILLAC — A Cadillac Area Public Schools bus carrying students was involved in a collision with another vehicle Monday evening.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Maurer Street.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, officers arrived on scene and spoke with all parties involved and determined that a CAPS bus, driven by a 30-year-old Cadillac woman, made a left turn off of 13th Street onto Maurer Street and was struck in the rear passenger side by a car driven by a 50-year-old female from Cadillac.
Inside the bus were two students and an aide, along with the bus driver, who were restrained and did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the car was brought to Munson hospital in Cadillac for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is currently still ongoing at this time.
