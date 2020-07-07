CADILLAC — In May, Cadillac Area Public School announced dates for several events that had to be altered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While events such as the annual senior breakfast and academic scholar banquet were held virtually and graduation was recently held outside on June 28, one final event was canceled. On Monday, it was announced the district would not hold its prom.
In May, the event was tentatively scheduled from 9-11 p.m. on July 24 at the Cherry Grove Events Center, but with that date quickly approaching it was decided to cancel due to indoor gathering restrictions that remained in place.
Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter said the district and high school staff wanted to get everything they could from the 2019-2020 school year, but in the end, they couldn't pull off prom due to the indoor gathering restrictions put in place by one of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
"The only decision was to cancel because there's still a restriction of up to 50 people indoors. Recent cases did not impact the decision," Molter said Monday.
Section 7 of Executive Order 2020-115 states social gatherings or organized events among those who are not part of the same household are permitted. There are, however, some caveats to having those gatherings.
Those who are not from the same household must maintain the 6-feet of distance between each other and if it is indoors, the gathering can't exceed 50 people. With those restrictions still in place and likely remaining in place for the next few weeks, it didn't leave much hope to have the event.
While the executive order allows for larger gatherings outside, 250 people maximum, an outdoor prom was discussed but was never a viable option due to social distancing protocols.
