CAPS, Chartwells chef nominated for 'Super Chef' competition

CADILLAC — Goldie Beebe has been involved with food service for most of her life.
Since the age of 15, the Cadillac graduate has worked nearly entirely in the food service industry and for the past 10 years or so she has done so through Chartwells. The past eight years have been with Cadillac Area Public Schools.
“I started working in the food service industry when I was 15 and I didn’t think that was what I wanted to do,‘ she said. “I tried a few other things but I always came back to food services.‘
Five years before she started working exclusively for Chartwells, she said she worked in an office. While the location of the office was about a mile away and the hours were great, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no nights, no weekends, she was not happy. In fact, during those five years, she worked part-time at a restaurant.
“I have always had a big thing about customer service. It has been lacking in our society,‘ she said. “I have been huge on customer service and making people happy. There is no better way to make people happy than with food. Chocolate cake will always make you happy.‘
So for the past eight years, Beebe has been making Cadillac students happy and recently she was notified that her employer has noticed.
Beebe is one of only two National Super Chef finalists through Chartwells parent company Compass Group. The winner will receive Chef of the Year distinction and Beebe said the winner also gets a “culinary trip of a lifetime.‘
“I’m hoping to get more opportunities to work with Compass Group and Chartwells when we get the upgrades via the bond. I have ideas I want to see implemented here for our students,‘ she said.
Beebe has been instrumental in fundraising for student programs, created the Culinary Scholarship for a Cadillac High School graduating senior, coordinated tailgate parties and special events that include, but are not limited to, alumni events, school events, booster events and community outreach including developing and serving meals at the Cadillac Senior Center along with her role as chef for school lunch and specialty catering.
Although it sounds cliche, Beebe said her favorite part of the job is working with and around the students of Cadillac.
“I like working with the kids and I didn’t want to say that but as I walked down the hall (Friday) and talked to our (marching) band flag girls, they asked if I wanted to learn to twirl a flag,‘ she said. “This is why it is the perfect job for me.‘
To vote for Beebe log on to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSel0jTagRuxvUOnl6lHdagUbeGXFTT44O4j1iI93BBNX8sdEQ/viewform, choose Chartwells K-12 and follow the directions. Voting ends Sept. 22.
