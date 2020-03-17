CADILLAC — Breakfast and lunches were distributed Monday during the first day Cadillac Area Public Schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAPS and Chartwells Food Services were providing meals for any family. A total 933 meals were distributed Monday with 410 of those delivered to families.
Families started lining up to get both breakfast and lunches Monday in the bus loop of Cadillac Junior High/High School shortly before 10 a.m. While there wasn’t ever a backup, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it remained steady throughout the two hours the meals were distributed.
Brown said 750 breakfasts and 750 lunches were made for the first day. Some of the meals were also given to Pine River Area Schools and Marion Public Schools to assist students in those districts facing food scarcity.
Last Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. Last Friday, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that will span from March 16-April 5. The top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity.
Beginning Monday, Chartwells provided lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
Meals will be served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break. For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
Brown said if people can’t get in contact with someone, they also can call Central Office by calling 876-5000.
“If they can’t get out to get the meals, they need to call,‘ Brown said.
She said the district will be reimbursed for the meals so there are no financial concerns with providing the meals. She said the only issue with providing meals is making sure the district manages the food in the supply chain properly. She also said the district is set for two weeks and has orders out for the third week and beyond.
“There are some supply chain concerns on some of the easy to pack items (sandwiches, apple slices), but we are confident we will figure it out,‘ Brown said.
With school closed until April 6, Brown said if families need to retrieve personal items they could do so on Monday from noon-3 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 7-8:30 a.m. at every CAPS building. She also said communication will continue via email, text alert, robocalls and via the district’s website.
On Friday, students received at-home educational materials for enrichment and review. The district’s K-6 students brought those resources home Friday while 7-12 students received resources digitally. Students who did not receive materials or do not have access to digital resources will be able to pick up resources at buildings during the allotted times Monday and Tuesday.
CAPS also informed families via the letter last week that online courses remain active and students should continue working. CAPS students taking college classes should follow the guidance of the college.
