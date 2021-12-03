CAPS closes due to online threat against high school

CADILLAC — Many students were on their way to school or getting ready to go when a district-wide phone call/text/email alert was sent out to families.
In the call, text or email the message was the same. School was canceled for Friday, Dec. 3. The reason for the closure was not due to weather, a power outage or even illness. It was due to a threat made against Cadillac High School. After the deadly event earlier this week and the online threat received, district officials decided — out of an abundance of caution — to cancel classes for the day while the threat was assessed.
Calls to the sheriff's offices in Missaukee and Osceola counties were made and both Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer and Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said no threats were received in their counties.
This past October Cadillac Area Public Schools had a similar incident.
The district was made aware of a possible threat to Cadillac Junior High late during the early morning hours of Oct. 28. Police were notified during the night of Oct. 27, started the investigation and continued to investigate the threat. Eventually, police said the threat was made from out of state and was not deemed credible.
It is uncertain at this point what the circumstances are with this current threat but the district's alert said more information will be provided sometime during the morning Friday.
The days following the tragic events at Oxford High School in Oakland County have resulted in many districts across the state closing due to threats. On Friday, the 21 school district superintendents in Genesee County decided to close due to potential threats and closer to home Big Rapids Public Schools also closed after a possible threat.
Earlier this week, Michigan State Police Office of School Safety Commission Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske released a statement following the deadly shooting in Oakland County.
While the incident at Oxford High School served as another reminder of the need for continued vigilance in keeping schools and students safe, the school safety commission remains committed to doing what it can to assist schools with safety and security.
Best practices in school security require a layered approach that involves a series of actions to improve school safety and security. One such action is the use of the student safety program OK2SAY, which allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees and schools.
The goal of OK2SAY is to stop harmful behavior before it occurs by encouraging anyone to report threatening behavior to caring adult authorities who can help.
To provide a tip to OK2SAY go to www.michigan.gov/ok2say or call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or text to 652729 (OK2SAY).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.