CAPS construction continues as calendar switches to June

CADILLAC — With June underway, Cadillac Area Public Schools is on schedule and likely will get done earlier than anticipated regarding its various construction projects, according to superintendent Jennifer Brown.
Roughly a month ago, Brown said they were very close to falling behind schedule, which could have had a ripple effect. Luckily, construction projects were able to resume on May 7.
"We were one week from being delayed. It (construction projects) started just in time," Brown said.
Brown said it was great news for the district last month when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction and it ensured the current construction projects associated with the district's May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years. Construction started last year at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start, likely sometime during spring 2021.
Construction started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects are to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction was halted in March as a result of Whitmer's executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
On Monday, Brown said those projects are ongoing and should be completed by mid to late summer in time for the start of school when the district is hopeful to welcome its students back for face-to-face learning.
Forest View Elementary is currently having a new secure entrance built as well the ongoing expansion of its parking lot and parent drop off and pick up loop. The old Kenwood Elementary will now serve as an early childhood learning center. Brown said crews are doing asbestos abatement and then will move to the demolition of a portion of the building. This also will include the construction of a secure vestibule/entrance and work in the remaining portion of the building.
Finally, Brown said construction is ongoing at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, as well. Crews were pouring footings for the addition to the school this week. With all of the addition extending off from the current gymnasium the construction will not impact students or their ability to be at the school, according to Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.