CADILLAC — With the final month of the calendar year starting later this week, progress continues with the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond construction project on the campus of Cadillac High School.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she was told via a recent update from Skillman Corporation Site Superintendent for the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond projects Dan Viox that Phase 1 of the project will continue with masonry and implementing winter conditions. The rough-ins for electrical, plumbing, heating and low voltage also is continuing on the first floor of the new addition.
It also is anticipated that the bar joist and decking will be started next week, while the office area of the new addition is ready for final finishes. The cafeteria also should be ready for drywall once fully enclosed during early 2023.
Work that started after the Cadillac’s final home football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium also continues and will continue as long as weather permits, Brown said. This includes the foundation for the new bathrooms and light posts. The hope is that the light post bases will be set soon and the underground plumbing and electrical in the new bathroom building.
“Crews are still working at the stadium and the new addition and we are hopeful to have the addition under the roof by the end of December,” Brown said. “Being able to continue work at the stadium gives us some cushion because the project is so weather dependent.”
The plan is to bid out furniture by the end of the calendar year and hopefully get it ordered in early 2023, as there have been long lead times getting those things. Brown also said the locker room is being tiled. Crews also are working on mechanical systems and setting up temporary heating for the winter months on the job site.
Looking forward to 2023, construction and upgrades at the community auditorium will begin and that will lead to construction being more noticeable to students and staff, according to Brown.
“So far, construction has provided minimal disruption at the high school but the auditorium will be a new challenge at the high school for day-to-day disruptions,” Brown said. “They will see more of the construction, but because safety is our highest priority, there will be a clear separation of construction and students at all times.”
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
