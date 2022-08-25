CADILLAC — Classes resume and students will fill the hallways Monday, but construction will continue at Cadillac High School.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said exterior construction will continue to be heavy until the snow flies later this year. The hope is the second floor of the new addition will be framed with cement block and under a roof to allow for interior work.
She also said during the past month, drywall was hung in the renovated locker room, kitchen and high school office. Windows also have been installed in the office space. Likewise, fire suppression has been installed and is complete in the art and band rooms, kitchen, gym, locker room and office areas.
During the next few weeks and months, Brown said community members will see the first-floor interior walls go up on the new addition and the second-floor frame will be built up and roofed. These things will be the biggest changes people will see from the outside, Brown said.
She also said the disruptions associated with construction should be minimal to students and staff once classes resume on Aug. 29.
“We are excited that the construction is in the areas of the building we are not using. We are confident we can separate the construction and the educational spaces we are using this year,” she said.
Other upcoming projects associated with construction include auditorium renovations beginning in early 2023 and renovations at Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning in October. Brown also said the tennis courts are near completion and only a few punch list items like touch-up paint and the fixing of gates that are not opening and closing properly are left.
Although the courts are nearly complete and the tennis teams will be using them, Brown said they are keeping them closed to the public in the short term because they want to make sure all the work is complete so the warranty is maintained. She also said the courts are near a lot of the construction work going on. It is anticipated the courts will not be complete until next summer.
“We have been cleared to give access to the tennis team, but not the general public,” Brown said.
During the two years, Brown said there will be ongoing interior renovations of the existing high school complex including science classrooms, robotics lab, orchestra space and classrooms in the 400 wing. She also said areas with major renovations to the existing complex will happen after the new addition at the former junior high portion of the building is completed. The project remains on schedule.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
