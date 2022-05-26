CADILLAC — The lazy days of summer might be a thing but Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said residents are about to see a lot of change happening at Cadillac High School.
There are less than three weeks left in the current school year, but crews working on the CAPS bond construction project at the high school are getting ready for a busy time.
Brown said footings were poured for the new cafeteria/student commons space and crews moved out from the existing building toward the baseball stadium. She also said it is anticipated crews will start placing blocks by the middle of next month.
Interior demolition is nearly complete for Phase I of the high school project and the subsurface for the high school tennis courts is nearly complete. Brown said it is anticipated that asphalt will be laid sometime next month.
“People will see a lot of masonry work like walls going up, and by the fall and winter we hope to have the new wing enclosed,” she said. “People will start to see a lot of change.”
During the next three summers, Brown said there will be ongoing interior renovations of the existing complex including science classrooms, robotics lab, orchestra space and classrooms in the 400 wing. She also said areas with major renovations to the existing complex will happen after the new addition at the former junior high portion of the building is completed. The project remains on schedule.
“We are just excited to be entering the final stage of construction and how the facilities are lining up with our improved programs for kids,” she said.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start and asbestos abatement was the beginning stage, which started in late 2021.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology and a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, a new wellness center, a new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, a new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks, and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II is work to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms, and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the wellness center, weight room and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work also will be phased, beginning this spring with the tennis courts.
The high school project completion is expected in 2024.
