CADILLAC — After a busy July, the construction occurring within Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac High School campus is gearing up for the start of the new year.
Last month, power to the old high school building was cut to allow crews to do construction-related work, including electrical wiring. Crews have used generator power to complete the work, which includes fire suppression, cabling and HVAC. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the closure will continue through Aug. 11. The goal is to reopen the high school by Aug. 14.
As for the continued work at the high school, Brown said it is a combination of projects funded by the bond, the capital improvement budget and safety grants.
She also said capital improvement funds were utilized in part of the upgrades to the auditorium and Veterans Memorial Stadium. She said the safety grants helped the district upgrade the high school parking lot lighting and purchase new doors for the building.
The remaining projects were funded by the bond, according to Brown.
As for the stadium, Brown said the track was painted, which finishes the work there. The field turf was installed and the new stadium sign was installed. She also said crews have completed the concrete work at the stadium entrance and finished the interior work on the new bathroom building. The only project left on the new bathroom is the roof, which Brown said should be completed this week.
The fencing around the stadium is nearly complete and Brown said seeding will be happening this week. She also said the masonry work for the stadium is being finished, which includes the ticket booth and pillars. New play clocks and a sound system also were installed.
“We hope to have the stadium complete by opening week. The opening week is Aug. 21 and we have a home soccer game and high school open house for new students and freshmen on Aug. 22,” she said. “Open houses for Mackinaw Trail also is on Aug. 22 and open houses at all three elementary schools is on Aug. 23. The soccer game will be held in the stadium and the first home football game is Aug. 24.”
As for work in the high school itself, Brown said lockers, drop ceilings and carpet have been installed in the new wing/old junior high. She also said bathrooms are being completed and fire suppression was installed throughout the entire complex.
As for the current high school, Brown said HVAC and new windows have been installed in some classrooms and new electrical wiring was installed throughout the whole complex. Regarding the work at the high school auditorium, Brown said new carpet and new ceiling will be installed in the corridor in the next couple of weeks.
She also said inside the auditorium everything is finished except for the installation of new flooring, rigging for curtains on the stage and stage lighting. While the auditorium will be operational by the start of the new school year, Brown said the stage lighting is a specialty item that will not be installed until early October.
“After winter break is when we will move into the new wing, so the current high school can be revamped,” she said. “We are just excited. It is looking fantastic and we are excited to welcome our kids into these newer spaces. We appreciate the community for their investment in these facilities for our students and the community to use.”
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
