CADILLAC — The calendar will soon flip to June and the current 2022-2023 school year is nearing its end, but just like previous years, construction within Cadillac Area Public Schools is about to heat up.
With another month of construction in the books, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the project remains on schedule and hasn’t had to deal with many, if any, delays.
During the past month, Brown said the south auxiliary gym floor, formally known as the junior high gym, was installed. The roof of the new addition also was completed and Brown said a lot of site work at the high school was leveled and restored. The Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk around the track, the interior staircases and the elevator also are in place.
Brown also said classroom and office cabinetry was installed, the electrical work is nearly complete, and there is ongoing masonry work on the outside of the building and new addition.
While the old junior high portion of the new high school campus has been the focus, Brown said in late 2023 or early 2024, the project will move to the current high school building. Construction there will include demolition work and construction. The portion currently being worked on is expected to be open for students and staff in December or after the winter break of the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, according to Brown.
As for the work expected to be accomplished during the next month, Brown said the auditorium stage and painting of the back of the house should be completed. She also said auditorium seating should arrive in June and be installed.
Another area of focus will be the cafeteria, commons and kitchen areas, according to Brown. Ceilings, bulkheads and painting will happen in the cafeteria, commons and kitchen areas. The concrete floors in the cafeteria and commons area have been polished and they are spray-insulating the ceiling before installing the ceiling,” she said.
Brown also said the second-floor HVAC ductwork, piping and controls in the new edition will be finished in the next few weeks. Roughly 90% of the window, glass and doors have been installed, according to Brown.
As for the work at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Brown said in the next few weeks asphalt will be laid on the track, which should start on Saturday, June 3. She also said people should see continued work on the fencing and the installation of the field turf during the first couple weeks of June.
As for the new bathroom facility, Brown said the roof is on, so finishes on the interior will begin. Continued masonry work on the stadium and the high school exterior also will continue.
“We are really excited about the progress we are seeing at the high school site. We are more excited we are on schedule, that we have had really great weather and not seen any significant delays,” she said.
With the multi-million dollar bond project getting a lot of attention, there also have been some questions about how things are paid for, which Brown said is understandable.
She said all the construction people are seeing at the high school and old junior high school buildings are paid for with bond or safety grant dollars. While a majority of that work is utilizing bond money, Brown said exterior doors, some of the safety glass, some security cameras, panic buttons and some of the new lighting are being paid for with safety grant dollars.
As for the work at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Brown said the bathrooms, lighting, entrance and ADA sidewalk are all paid for with bond funds. The new track and the field turf are being paid for with capital improvement funds from the budget, while upgrades to the stadium’s sound, pillars, brickwork, the veterans’ memorial wall and press box upgrades are being funded by the community and alumni donations.
“Due to some of the escalating costs of construction and labor, we are fortunate to have applied for and received grant funding to offset some of the cost with HVAC and safety,” she said. “The community interest and support will help us to update and restore the stadium. We are very excited to host not just football, but also soccer and other community events.”
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
