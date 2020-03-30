CAPS construction on hold, potential delay looming due to COVID-19 shutdown

CADILLAC — While the news regarding schools these last two weeks has been about closures and food distribution, Cadillac Area Public Schools also is dealing with a different kind of work stoppage as a result of COVID-19.
On Friday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said construction projects within the district have been stopped per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
As a result, Brown said the district is looking at potential delays for work completion.
“We were a little ahead so we can absorb a few weeks of the mandated shutdown, but then we would look at significant delays,‘ she said. “The other concerns are supplies and if the workforce gets hit by the coronavirus.‘
Construction started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools but started in earnest after school let out last June. Both projects were to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The existing wings of Franklin were in the process of undergoing renovations before the stoppage and they will be very similar to the new build. This includes new windows, heating and cooling, flooring and carpeting. The existing wing that remained occupied is supposed to be renovated during the summer.
The construction’s second phase, which technically started, includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary will be converted into an elementary center. With the renovations being made to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings also will house kindergarten through fifth grade starting in the 2020-2021 school year. Forest View also is getting various renovations.
The roughly $65.5 million bond proposal funding construction was passed by less than a 1,000-vote margin in May 2018. Since that time, the projects including those at Franklin and Lincoln had been in the planning and development stages.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school.
“I’m hoping after April 13 they broaden the interpretation for what critical infrastructure is. We want to honor the CDC recommendations and do our part, but some projects don’t require people working together,‘ Brown said.
While construction is a concern, Brown said all meetings with staff are being held electronically to lessen person-to-person interaction. Brown said they are planning for that to include the board’s upcoming meeting scheduled for April 13. If it is needed, Brown said the board will post the online link to allow for the Open Meetings Act to be followed.
