CADILLAC — While what will happen this fall is still up in the air for schools across the state, Cadillac Area Public Schools is certain about one thing — its various construction projects are on budget and schedule.
Earlier this year the project was very close to falling behind schedule, which could have had a ripple effect. Luckily, construction projects were able to resume on May 7.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction, it ensured the current construction projects associated with the district's May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project will be bid out in fall 2021 and construction will commence in spring 2022.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects are to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction was halted in March as a result of Whitmer's executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
The construction’s second phase includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary is converting into an elementary center. With the renovations being made to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings also will house kindergarten through fifth grade with implementation starting this fall.
At Forest View Elementary, parking at the school has been expanded as well as heating and cooling upgrades, a secure vestibule, interior renovations in classrooms and other interior finishes.
At Kenwood, the back half of the building was demolished and the addition of heating and cooling upgrades, secure vestibule, and interior work will be completed. While the other elementary schools are to be up and running by fall 2020, the work at Kenwood will not be completed until later. The goal is to open the Great Start Readiness Program and preschool in late fall or early winter 2020. Until then, those programs will remain at the high school annex building.
In addition to the work at the elementary and preschool buildings, work also started this past spring at Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Work to be accomplished there includes adding classrooms and putting up walls, adding a gym but not in a traditional sense, partial roof replacement as well as various mechanical upgrades.
WHAT'S THE STATUS OF THE 3 ELEMENTARY PROJECTS?
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said at Franklin Elementary crews need to complete final jobs such as paving, flooring, and touch up work before the start of school next month.
The final inspection for Franklin has been scheduled for July 22 and Brown said teachers are gearing up to move into their classrooms the week of Aug. 3. She also said there is a walkthrough/punch list meeting scheduled for July 30 and the building is scheduled to be turned over to the district on Aug. 28.
At Lincoln Elementary Brown said crews are currently finishing up electrical work, painting, flooring, paving, touch up work, and plumbing fixtures before students are scheduled to return on Aug. 31. The final inspections at Lincoln are scheduled for the week of Aug. 3 as well as the elevator inspection.
Lincoln teachers also are anticipated to move into their classrooms during that week. She also said there is a walkthrough/punch list meeting scheduled for Aug. 3 and the building is scheduled to be turned over to the district on Aug. 28.
For Forest View Elementary, Brown said HVAC units are being installed, flooring, finish work, paving and the secure entry is getting completed. August 3 is an important date for Forest View.
Brown said final inspections and teachers moving into classrooms are scheduled for the week of Aug. 3, while the walkthrough/punch list meeting scheduled for Aug. 3. The district will have the building turned over to it by the contractor on Aug. 28.
MACKINAW TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION ONGOING
When it comes to the middle school, Brown said the project won't be completed until next summer.
While the building will be under construction during the upcoming school year, Brown said the student impact should be minimal.
"We designed the addition at MTMS so that students would have access to the gym for PE but the rest of the addition would be inaccessible throughout the day," she said. "The only impact will be our modification of the bus loop. We are working to define the bus loop so that we continue to have two entrances ensuring the safety of our students."
SEE YOU THIS FALL
Open houses are scheduled for the week of Aug. 24 and Brown said the district is currently working to finalize its preparedness plan that follows the guidance from the health department, MI Safe Return to School Roadmap, and current executive orders.
Brown said the hope is to have clarification soon and release the district's plans in the next couple of weeks. All plans are designed to be responsive to current conditions and changing guidance, she said. CAPS has appreciated the support of its families as the district works to make sure there is a great start to the school year despite these challenging times.
"We are excited that Phase I of construction will be complete on time to welcome our students back to newly renovated spaces that include features like new heating and cooling systems that filter the air," she said. "Although the pandemic did cause challenges in the supply chain and workforce shortages, CAPS construction projects remain on time and budget."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.