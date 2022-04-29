CADILLAC — As the calendar is ready to switch to May, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the high school phase of the ongoing bond construction project the district is undertaking is on schedule.
Brown said the interior work on the old junior high segment of the high school project is ahead of schedule and the exterior work is on schedule based on weather conditions and the recent lifting of weight restrictions due to frost laws no longer needing to be in place.
She also said the crews have started to pour footings for the new wing and the tennis courts have been ground up and site work is starting. As for the interior remodeling, the former junior high gym locker rooms, kitchen and office spaces are in the process of being renovated.
“Things are going well,” she said.
On March 1, demolition of a wing of the old junior high complex began and Brown said that portion of work was recently completed. While that demolition is completed, construction of the new wing is on hold until the frost gets out of the ground and footings can be poured.
While that is on hold, Brown said interior demolition and renovations inside the old junior high facility continue.
This includes the office space, orchestra room, the kitchen, the gym and locker rooms, and utility work such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades, plumbing and electrical. Since the junior high no longer is housing students during the school day, Brown said there are no interruptions to that interior work.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start and asbestos abatement was the beginning stage, which started in late 2021.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology, a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, a new wellness center, a new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, a new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks, and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II is work to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms, and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the wellness center, weight room and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work also will be phased beginning this spring with tennis courts.
The high school project completion is expected in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.