CADILLAC — A lot of work, both inside and outside, is getting accomplished related to the final phase of the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond construction project.
Whether it is working on locker rooms, the auditorium, stairwells, gyms, or exterior brickwork and upgrades at Veterans Memorial Stadium, lots of work is happening, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
Everything is under the roof of the new addition. Work also is progressing in the north auxiliary gym locker room area, which includes the pouring of footings, installation of walls and underground plumbing, Brown said. In the auditorium, Brown said light fixtures are being installed and the vertical ducts in the mezzanine have been installed.
In the new cafeteria, Brown said ductwork and the bulkheads have been painted and the monument stairwell to the second floor of the high school’s new addition is being installed. She also said the existing gym floor in the south auxiliary gym, formerly known as the junior high gym, is being removed. The new floor should be installed next week, according to Brown.
All electrical panels, power, lighting and data/technology have been installed on the first and second floors of the new addition. She also said 65%of the new windows and glass work has been completed in the new addition.
On the outside, Brown said the masonry work/brick veneer along the south facade is starting to be installed and will continue to progress. Most notably, Brown said people are noticing work happening at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The bathrooms are up and the base of the football field and track will be completed in the next two weeks. This also includes the curb and sidewalk forms. The fence posts are in and they will pour the sidewalks around them.
“We anticipate the final grading of the track and field in mid-May. Then we will do the asphalt in the final part of May,” she said. “Starting June 1, we will start seeing the turf laid and that will take two or three weeks. The track surface will be laid in July. We will be doing the entrance, concrete work, memorial wall and finishes in August.”
Brown stressed that all of the stadium work was weather-dependent and timelines could change as a result.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
“We appreciate the flexibility of staff and students. They are adjusting to the disruption of construction,” Brown said. “We are hopeful the weather will continue to cooperate so we can continue to stay on schedule. We are excited about how the spaces are taking shape.”
