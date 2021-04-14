CADILLAC — If things continue to progress, Phase 2 construction for Cadillac Area Public Schools' ongoing bond projects should mostly be completed soon after students start their summer vacation.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Phase 2 is ahead of schedule and on budget. She also said the anticipated completion of work at Mackinaw Trail Middle School is mid-summer.
"We are excited to have the building early and will be ready to welcome students to sixth, seventh and eighth grades," she said. "Additional items for phases 1 and 2 include site work like seeding grassy areas and planting of trees and shrubs."
On Monday, Brown gave the board of education a tour of the new wing at MTMS and Principal Matt Brown also was on hand to answer questions and discuss changes that would be made to existing classrooms.
Construction continues at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as Cadillac Area Public Schools continues the district-wide building improvements after a successful 2018 bond vote.
Jennifer Brown said construction at Mackinaw Trail remained on schedule even after some delays earlier in construction due to shipping and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those delays, mostly for fire-rated glass, Jennifer Brown said it didn't prevent ongoing work.
As for the third and final stage of construction at the high school/junior high facility, Jennifer Brown said the district is still in the design phase. She said they continue to analyze and evaluate the current building.
"Portions of the complex are problematic, so we are working through the best options for the design. We are excited about entering the last phase of the bond; our students and staff have thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the updated learning spaces throughout the district," she said.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction last May, it ensured the current construction projects associated with the district’s May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project will be bid out later this year. Once a contractor is hired, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022.
Regardless of what is decided, the Adolescent Health Center located within the junior high wing will be a part of whatever is done at the building.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction halted last March as a result of Whitmer’s executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
The second phase includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary is converting into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
