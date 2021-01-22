CAPS construction still on schedule as 2021 starts

CADILLAC — Construction continues at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as Cadillac Area Public Schools continues the district-wide building improvements after a successful 2018 bond vote.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said construction at Mackinaw Trail remains on schedule even after some delays due to shipping and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those delays, mostly for fire-rated glass, Brown said it didn't prevent ongoing work.
"We are almost ready to install drywall on the first floor of the addition (at Mackinaw Trail), but we can't until the glass is installed, which is now on site," she said.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction last May, it ensured the current construction projects associated with the district’s May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project will be bid out later this year. Once a contractor is hired, Brown said construction should begin in spring/summer 2022.
"We are in the beginning phases of the high school project. We are looking at different kinds of options to enhance the high school space, including heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical," she said. "We also are looking at the cost-benefit of doing an addition or remodeling the two-story classroom wing at the junior high. That space is extremely costly to renovate due to how it was built."
Regardless of what is decided, Brown said the Adolescent Health Center located within the junior high wing will be a part of whatever is done at the building.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction halted in March as a result of Whitmer’s executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
The second phase includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary is converting into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
At the three elementary buildings, Brown said crews are still finalizing a few punch list items. It includes touch-up painting, caulking, and seeding and plantings that will happen during the spring.
