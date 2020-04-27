CADILLAC — With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Friday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she knows a little more about certain district concerns.
The construction projects within the district that were stopped per Whitmer’s previous executive orders can start back up on a limited basis via critical infrastructure work, Brown said. This includes anything related to safety and security, HVAC work, and some outdoor work including landscaping.
“I think with that flexibility, we can continue with some work in line with the CDC guidelines through May 15. Then hopefully we will get a little more flexibility to continue projects where we can practice social distancing and be responsible,‘ she said.
Construction started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools but started in earnest after school let out last June. Both projects were to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The existing wings of Franklin were in the process of undergoing renovations before the stoppage and they will be very similar to the new build. This includes new windows, heating and cooling, flooring, and carpeting. The existing wing that remained occupied is supposed to be renovated during the summer.
The construction’s second phase, which technically started, includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
With the renovations being made to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings also will house kindergarten through fifth grade starting in the 2020-2021 school year. Forest View also is getting various renovations.
She said things associated with the construction project are moving on a modified schedule, but it is still on time and budget. She also said the district should be OK, but the likelihood of being able to open early this fall will be difficult.
When it comes to other events such as graduation and prom, Brown said the district is still hoping to have both. Graduation was scheduled for May 31 but officially has been postponed. Prom was postponed earlier this month. No new dates for either event have been scheduled.
“We are hoping for traditional graduation with modifications, but we are not willing to make a final decision until we have more information,‘ she said. “We are pulling together a task force to look at various options (for both prom and graduation). The task force will include parents, students, and staff and they will decide at what point it is not practical to reschedule or what is the last day we would hold prom or in-person graduation.‘
As for continued learning, Brown said all but 31 of the district’s total students have been engaged, and the district continues working to reach those students. She also said roughly 860 devices were handed out to students and families, and they continue to be requested. Roughly 80 packets have been mailed home to students and their families and participation in the weekly parent Zoom meetings are increasing week to week.
The district also is highlighting all of its high school seniors via social media and weekly Zoom meetings.
