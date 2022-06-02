CADILLAC — Parents received another alert Thursday morning from Cadillac Area Public Schools saying the district was in secure mode after a similar alert was sent Wednesday afternoon.
In the alert, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said due to law enforcement still searching for a suspect in Cadillac and the surrounding area who allegedly stole two handguns from a residence, the district would continue to be in secure mode. Brown also stated a police presence was requested at all buildings.
This included locking the main entrance to each building's secure vestibules, closing and locking all interior doors and monitoring all exterior doors. The alert also said there will be a greater adult presence at Thursday's drop-off and pick-up.
"Again, we thank you for your patience and cooperation. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," Brown said in the alert.
Brown said Thursday going into secure mode was the district erring on the side of caution. She also said police didn't make the recommendation the district go into secure mode as there has been no threat made against any of the schools. While police made no recommendation, Brown said they supported the decision to go into secure mode.
With the gun violence that has occurred within Michigan and throughout the country during this current school year, Brown said it's hard to know if the district would have reacted differently if incidents like the Oxford shooting, and more recently, the school shooting in Texas had not happened. She did know, however, that the commitment to being vigilant and alert will always be there.
"It's hard to know how we would have responded (if there had not been the recent string of gun violence incidents throughout the country), but I can say we have a commitment to being vigilant and alert in our schools," she said. "We are sensitive to the events that have occurred in our state and across the country this year. Our response is always after consultation with law enforcement and we will always err on the side of caution and safety."
While Brown could not give much detail about the juvenile, she said they were not a CAPS student. She also said with many end of the year type activity planned for this week and next week, they are taking everything day by day. She also said they will continue to consult with law enforcement and safety will be the priority.
While safety will be the most important thing as the school year closes, Brown said the district is hopeful it will be able to provide all end-of-the-year experiences students are looking forward to.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka reiterated Thursday there were no threats made toward the schools. He said this case involves a juvenile who has juvenile friends who attend school and two stolen handguns.
He said while the intentions of the juvenile are not known, there have not been threats and nothing is alarming about this case other than a juvenile stole some handguns and knows a few students.
"Out of an abundance of caution, there were additional security measures taken by the schools, which is not out of the ordinary," he said. "No threats have been made. Pretty much we have stolen property and we want to get that property back due to the nature of the property."
Ottjepka also stressed that if someone sees something that doesn't seem right or suspicious, they should report it to the police.
On Wednesday, the district also went into secure mode after it was advised by the Cadillac Police Department.
A press release by Cadillac Police Sgt. Lance Taylor stated at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a home invasion that occurred at the south end of the city. The caller reported that a known juvenile subject broke into the residence, stole two handguns and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
As of Thursday morning, the juvenile subject was still at-large. On Wednesday, police said no known threats to any schools, businesses or individuals were known.
The district sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon stating it was out of an abundance of caution. Brown also said Wednesday the decision was made after consultation with Cadillac Police.
Brown also discussed the difference between secure mode and a full lockdown.
Secure mode includes the closing of all windows and all interior doors. It also means the main entrance door is locked to the secure vestibule and staff is provided relevant information if it is available. The administration uses emergency radios for communication when in secure mode and classes resume within the building while all doors are monitored.
In lockdown mode, lockdown buttons are pressed, which sends an automated call to all emergency services. It also is announced over the PA or yelled that lockdown is happening.
During the lockdown, 911 also is called and all staff is to lock, barricade and secure their areas. Staff is provided relevant information if it is available and staff and students are to prepare for emergency exit if necessary.
Brown said other procedural information is confidential based on law enforcement guidance. CAPS Emergency Operations Plan is reviewed multiple times a year and approved by local law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.