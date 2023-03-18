CADILLAC — For the past five weeks, 27 Mackinaw Trail Middle School students have been working on creative endeavors as part of a collaborative project between Cadillac Area Public Schools and Up North Arts.
During the past few weeks, the CAPS CREW after school program has partnered with Up North Arts to offer three different art/life skill classes to our Mackinaw Trail Middle School students, including painting, pottery and sewing. CAPS Crew is an after school program for third through eighth graders within the district. CREW stands for Community Recreation and Exploration Workshops.
The program offers a variety of workshops including art but also basketball, volleyball, theater, soccer, music and STEM sessions. CAPS Director of Community Schools Maddie Masten said each Tuesday she met with the 27 students after school, loaded up a bus and moved to the Chestnut Street Up North Arts location.
The students were then divided into three different sessions and worked on projects. The final session, which was on March 14, had the students inviting their parents and families in for an art show that showcased what they had been working on the past five weeks.
Up North Arts board member Heath Urbaniak said the organization feels it is the community arts center so it only made sense they collaborate with the school district to engage students in creative endeavors.
“By reaching out and doing this and working with this local school group, it is a good way to get ourselves out there and provide all of this wonderful space to have courses in,” he said.
Although the recent session has just ended, Urbaniak said there already have been talks about doing more with CAPS CREW in the future. While painting, pottery and sewing were what students could do this time, he said there is potential for other forms of art to be taught in the future. He also said they could offer some of the same options but maybe have the students do something different.
Lexi Gydesen was one of the 15 students who focused on painting during the past five weeks. She painted a picture of a flower and was interested in this session of CAPS CREW because she likes art and, in particular, drawing.
She also said she like all art and it doesn’t really matter what type it is. She also said she would be interested in doing another CAPS CREW session focused on art.
To learn more about CAPS CREW or register a child for an upcoming session, go to www.cadillacschools.org. All registration and payment are handled online and spots are limited.
