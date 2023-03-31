CADILLAC — CAPS Crew is looking to help out the Easter Bunny and families in the Cadillac area complete one of the upcoming holiday’s most treasured traditions — the egg hunt.
While placing the colorful eggs filled with various confectionary delights is something families like to do, CAPS Crew is looking to do the work for them while also raising some money.
CAPS Director of Community Schools Maddie Masten said for $20 someone will come and place 25 eggs, while for $35 someone will hide 50 eggs. For $50, Masten said 75 eggs will be placed either the Friday or Saturday before Easter. For those living within a 10-mile radius of Cadillac High School, there is no additional cost for delivery, but there is an added cost for those living within a 16-radius of Cadillac High School.
Masten said she has a relative who lives in the Grand Rapids area who spoke about how many organizations do similar types of fundraisers. She thought it was a good idea and thought it might make for a good fundraiser for the new after-school offering from the district.
The hope is the money raised will help to offset the cost for families who utilize the program and help to purchase supplies needed to run it. Although this is only the first year for the fundraiser, Masten said that is going to be something they try to do annually.
“I feel we are good enough right now that it is successful enough to say we will bring it back next year,” she said.
For those who are not familiar with CAPS Crew, the program offers a variety of workshops, including art but also basketball, volleyball, theater, soccer, music and STEM sessions. To learn more about CAPS CREW or register a child, go to www.cadillacschools.org. All registration and payment are handled online and spots are limited.
