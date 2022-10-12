CADILLAC — Elementary school is an exciting time filled with lots of changes for parents and their children.
The start of elementary school has new students learning routines, learning to read, and more first, but giant educational steps. As students progress throughout their educational careers there are various milestones and natural pushes for independence.
While students in seventh grade get their first taste of organized after-school clubs and athletics, what about those students in the upper elementary grades and sixth graders?
There are various opportunities outside of school to fill that void, but Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district wants to make sure this particular group of students in third through sixth grades is feeling connected to their schools. The district wants to improve the learning experience for all students and offer opportunities in areas of interest and enrichment.
To accomplish that, Brown said the district started offering its CAPS Crew after-school programming.
With October nearing its midpoint, Brown said the first offering is nearing its conclusion — girls’ basketball. The second, boys’ basketball, is set to begin next week.
“It has been good and is getting great reviews from parents. Kids are enjoying their time,” she said. “The varsity basketball coaches are spearheading the workshops and we have had great participation at all levels.”
Brown said parents like there are activities for their children until 5 p.m. and that CAPS Crew isn’t just focused on those students who are more athletically inclined. It is for all students at all experience levels. Brown also said CAPS Crew will offer various Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics related opportunities, but that’s not all.
The idea is to incorporate areas of interest for students, such as babysitting, orienteering, archery, frisbee golf, spike ball and more. The idea is to connect with all of the district’s students to build a connection with the district, Brown said.
While there is excitement about what the program could become, Brown said it also is important to start slow and not bite off more than they can chew. She said this is how to ensure CAPS Crew’s success. That means offering enough student interests, but also adult support to do it as well.
“As we grow the program, we will level multiple opportunities for kids every quarter. Maybe it will be girls’ basketball on Monday and Wednesday and pottery on Tuesday and Thursday or Reader’s Theater,” she said. “The hope is to build out a menu of options for kids for enrichment after school.”
In addition to being offered to students in grades 3-6, Brown said it is only for Cadillac students. She also said families will have to pay a fee to have their children participate. She contends that the $35 the program costs is well worth it for what students get out of it.
While the offerings are currently light, Brown said plans are in the works to expand that in the coming weeks and months. This includes co-ed volleyball, art and cooking for sixth graders, ski bus for both elementary and middle school students and Kids on the Go in the spring.
“We are targeting 3-6 grades because they are old enough to be independent and stay after school. Most of the clubs and sports begin in seventh grade, so there is a gap for 3-6 grades,” she said. “We would be open to expansion when we are comfortable with where we are at with 3-6 grades.”
To learn more about CAPS Crew or register a child for an upcoming session, go to www.cadillacschools.org. All registration and payment is handled online and spots are limited.
