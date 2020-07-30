CADILLAC — In two weeks, Cadillac Area Public Schools has signed up 150 students in the district's virtual program pathway.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said many of those students/families also are wanting to have the option to come back to face-to-face learning as the district and other districts across the state are preparing for the new school year in a time of extreme uncertainty.
"Some families are still unsure if they want to send their children to school or keep them in virtual learning," Brown said.
Earlier this month, the district alerted its families about the three learning options that are being offered this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a fully virtual option, a hybrid program, and a face-to-face program.
For families looking for a fully virtual program this fall, they are asked to fill out the Viking Virtual Academy application that can be found on the district's website, www.cadillacschools.org.
If a family decides to use the virtual learning pathway, they will have to commit to that pathway, for a semester in grades K-8 or a trimester for students 9-12. Brown also said there is a short period for families to either opt-in or out of the virtual program, which will be the first two weeks of school.
"We will work with parents about expectations and what it will look like. We also will allow them to come back to face-to-face if they find it is not the right fit for their child in the first couple weeks," Brown said.
Brown also said virtual-only students will have a CAPS certified teacher of record and CAPS appointed mentor. The mentor will check in with the student or their family weekly.
Before the district's full plan is released, Brown said clarifications from the health department are needed. Regardless, Brown said the district has to have its plan approved by the board of education no later than Aug. 15.
"That (health department clarification) is anticipated in the next two weeks and afterward more detail about what each level of school will look like will be released," she said. "By the end of next week, we will release something even if the health department hasn't clarified."
She said the main issue they are waiting for has to do with staff and student screening and testing protocols.
On June 30, Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which is designed to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall. It outlines several safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
If you have any questions or would like more information about the district's three pathways, call (231) 876-5000.
