CADILLAC — A group of Cadillac elementary students and teachers who are devoted to solving environmental problems recently received a grant to help in their endeavors.
Cadillac Area Public Schools was named one of 10, 2023 Education Excellence Award winners, receiving a $3,000 grant for the Franklin Elementary program known as the Green Group.
The Green Group brings elementary students together twice a month to learn and brainstorm how to make schools and communities more environmentally friendly. The students’ collaborative efforts currently lie in the cafeteria, promoting recycling and composting food waste with plans to use that compost for future flower beds and vegetable gardens at the school.
This program encourages collaboration amongst various grade levels, social and environmental responsibility, and social-emotional learning. It also was formed by teachers Rita Marczak, Renee Gussert and Russ Helsel.
In partnership with the Michigan Association of School Boards, the SET SEG Foundation hosts the Education Excellence Awards, granting funds to public school programs that change lives and impact students’ futures. In addition to the grant, award recipients receive an “Education Excellence Winner” road sign and a commemorative trophy to proudly display their accomplishments in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.