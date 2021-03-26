CADILLAC — Spring break will be starting a day early for Cadillac Area Public Schools students — Well, sort of.
It was announced Thursday the district was utilizing remote learning Friday due to increased confirmed cases of COVID-19, the number of quarantined individuals and an overall uptick of cases in Wexford County, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown. This move to remote learning is a precaution and isn't expected to continue, Brown said.
Although students will not physically be going to their school buildings Friday, they are expected to complete work on Friday. How and what they do will vary by building and grade, according to Brown.
Teachers will be reporting to work Friday to communicate and support students by email. She also said they will further develop their learning plans for the day as well as the future.
Next week is spring break for the district so students will return to school afterward on Monday, April 5.
