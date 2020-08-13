CADILLAC — During the last school year, there were more than 20 incidents of bullying or harassment within Cadillac Area Public Schools, according to a report given by superintendent Jennifer Brown.
The district leader presented the annual bullying report to the board of education recently and she told the board there were 25 confirmed cases during the 2019-20 school year.
The 25 cases are throughout the districts nine schools.
The report from the 2018-19 report showed a total of 20.
While the face-to-face instruction was cut short last year, Brown said most, if not all the cases are reported early in the school year as students are reminded quickly of expectations for behavior.
“Every school district is required to present a bullying report to the board of education and must submit it to the state as part of a larger report,‘ Brown said. “It is the School Infrastructure Database report, which is a compliance report about all discipline.‘
The School Infrastructure Database is one of the core data sets of the Michigan Education Information System. The SID is used by Michigan’s public schools to report data related to crime and safety, dual enrollment, and instructional technology.
Districts are required to report the number of incidents of truancy in Field 4A of the SID. The field was added as a result of Matt Epling’s Safe School Law, which requires the reporting of all incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, that take place on school property or at school-sponsored activities.
Brown said what is considered bullying or harassment is universal for all schools in the state. That means bullying refers to any written, verbal, or physical act, or any electronic communication, including, but not limited to, cyberbullying, that is intended or that a reasonable person would know is likely to harm one or more pupils either directly or indirectly.
The one-page report Brown presented to the board showed preventative measures as the use of Positive Behavior Supports and Interventions programs in seven of the nine buildings, behavioral health support in seven of the nine buildings, as well as, reporting form and processes that are in place to track bullying or harassing behaviors.
The district also utilizes OK2SAY, which is a student safety program intended to prevent violence and tragedy by encouraging confidential tip-sharing by students, parents, and school personnel about harmful behaviors that threaten to disrupt schools. Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill creating the program in December 2013. The district has links and information regarding the program on its website and provides information during annual orientations.
The district also brings in speakers for secondary students addressing various topics such as empathy, resilience, and perseverance. Staff also reviews the district’s bullying policy, reporting procedures, and processes annually. Finally, the district focuses on trauma with local support and has counseling services available at all of the district’s buildings.
As for the upcoming school year, recommendations regarding preventing bullying include continued training for staff and students on process and reporting and continued transparency in reporting. Recommendations also call for additional support for freshman students who are transitioning to high school and a stronger focus on building resilience.
Recommendations also include partnering with the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District to use grant dollars to develop the Social and Emotional Learning program. SEL is the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
Finally, the district would like parent and student education regarding trauma and resilience.
“We are always looking to support our students in recognizing and reporting bullying and working with our students to improve behavior,‘ she said.
