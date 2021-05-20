During the past year, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown has worn many hats.
She was not alone.
The world of education was turned upside down at the local level and higher learning institutions due to COVID-19. While the focus has been on the safety of students and staff and keeping students on pace academically, Brown also has been overseeing multiple phases of a construction project associated with a voter-approved bond.
Anyone who has tried to do various home projects has found that certain items have skyrocketed in price or can’t be found. The same is true for larger building projects like the ongoing construction projects within CAPS.
“We are watching the escalation of construction costs closely. We are planning to bid out (the third and final phase of construction at the high school) in November,‘ she said. “We are working to make sure the design elements avoid some of the more vulnerable commodities, but steel has been a concern.‘
Brown said the bond projects in phases one and two were fortunate to not deal with rising costs due to the pandemic. She also said the bidding process for the final phase was moved up to November rather than after the first of the year to try and catch a better market.
That’s not to say there weren’t hiccups in the previous phases.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction last May, it ensured the first phase construction projects associated with the district’s May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact. In March 2020, Whitmer had signed an executive order that halted construction projects.
During the second phase of construction at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, Brown said there haven’t been any delays. Market volatility is the No. 1 concern as the district continues the design and planning stage of the final phase.
“If we are over budget (when the bids come in this fall), we will do value engineering exercises to reduce the scope of work so we are on budget,‘ she said. “All the work we have designed is necessary so we would have to plan to use capital fund dollars over time.‘
Brown said while there is potential for the final phase construction cost to be over budget due to the market volatility, she is not anticipating it. Instead of waiting for bids to come back over budget, Brown said the district is doing value engineering during the design stage to help ensure the project comes in on budget.
“We have really good people around the table in the design who are working on projects all over the Midwest and they are advising and watching the market to make sure the design is optimal on bid day,‘ she said.
She also said there is potential for using some of the federal funds coming to schools for the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems and various rebates for mechanical upgrades. There also are contingency monies that will move forward from the other phases that could help to alleviate some higher costs. Brown said, however, that money in the district’s fund balance would not be used.
The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years. The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation and addition at the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Once a contractor is hired, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022.
Regardless of what is decided, the Adolescent Health Center located within the junior high wing will be a part of whatever is done at the building.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The second phase includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary is converting into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
