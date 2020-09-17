CAPS has first confirmed COVID case in staff member

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that a staff member within its Viking Learning Center facility located at the former Cadillac High School Annex Building tested positive for COVID-19.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown confirmed that a staff member at the annex building preschool who tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by District Health Department No. 10. The district was notified on Tuesday.
She also said any other staff or students who had any risk of exposure were contacted and only 11 preschool students had "potential exposure" to this particular staff member. Because none of the students were considered to have "close contact" with the staff member, those 11 students are not having to quarantine.
"They (the students) were around the staff member but they were not within 6 feet and not exposed to them for 15 minutes. So it is only a potential exposure," Brown said. "Those students are not being quarantined because they did not have close contact. Our protocols are to inform families of potential exposure and the order to quarantine would come from the health department."
Although Brown said the staff member who tested positive did not result in students having to quarantine, the family of the staff with COVID is required to quarantine.
Brown said the preschool and the annex building have been open since May. The fact that this is the first person, staff, or student, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is a testament to the district's plan.
"For us to have had four months of serving a couple 100 kids with dozens of staff and this is our first potential exposure is pretty good," Brown said. "I would say our health and safety protocols are working."
On Sept. 14 the state started listing the name and location of the K-12 school and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at that school. It is similar to how the state is reporting cases at nursing home facilities. This case, however, will not be on that website because it was only one case and for it to be considered an "outbreak" by the state there needs to be two or more cases.
Regardless, Brown said the district found it important to discuss any confirmed cases with its families while following the federal law restricting the release of medical information.
"We want to be transparent and let our parents and families know, but we also are confident in how we are protecting students and staff," Brown said.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for Health Department District No. 10, said the health department investigates all confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 which includes calling the person to determine if there was any close contact made. If there was, then the health department would contact those individuals. At the very least, those people would be quarantined for 14 days.
The only thing the health department will comment on is our role, which is to give guidance, to help put plans in place, and to help businesses, schools, etc. know how to handle things once a confirmed positive case is verified, according to Taylor.
