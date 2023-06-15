CADILLAC — While the Class of 2023 has been out of class and since graduated, the rest of the Cadillac Area Public Schools’ students were still in session.
That is until Wednesday.
As the last district in the area to go on summer break, there was lots of excitement Wednesday for CAPS students. The end of the year is always bittersweet for some of the students and staff who are excited about summer but sad to say goodbye at the end of the year.
For Forest View Elementary Principal Carrie Paulen that was especially true. Wednesday marked the last day with students as she is retiring after 31 years in the profession, the last six in Cadillac at Forest View. She has a few more days left to work but the reality of her retirement was starting to hit home on Wednesday.
“There is a little bit of a surreal sense walking into the building (Wednesday). I don’t know that it will really hit me until August when I walk into Meijer and see the Back-to-School sales,” she said. “I won’t have to think about what that means or what the fall will look like for me. But, 31 years later, after I started my career in education, it feels appropriate. It feels complete.”
Paulen said the majority of her career was as an English teacher in both high school and middle school before coming to CAPS to be the principal at Forest View.
She said she was fortunate to be able to take over the building after Matt Brown left to become the principal at Mackinaw Trail Middle School. She also said the school has an amazing group of teachers.
As for her replacement, Jake Wing, Paulen said she believes he will be a great fit. Currently, Wing is the assistant principal at Franklin Elementary School.
Although her administrator’s contract goes through the middle of next week, Paulen said she will be working two weeks in July at the Vikings Learning Center before she is officially retired.
“You know it is kind of appropriate because I’m going to be working up at the Vikings Learning Center with kids. I started my career teaching kids and I should end the career teaching kids, so that feels like the perfect bow on this,” she said.
While the elementary students finished the day doing fun activities in their classrooms, students at Cadillac High School had a different type of experience. While some students didn’t have finals to take, some did. All students also took the time to clean out their lockers.
