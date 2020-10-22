CAPS has second confirmed COVID case in staff member

CADILLAC — For the second time in as many months, Cadillac Area Public Schools has a confirmed case of COVID-19 within its staff members.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown confirmed Wednesday that a CAPS staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that they learned about the positive case Wednesday morning. While the staff member tested positive, Brown said they were not at work all week, and all of the disinfecting protocols have been in place nightly at all district buildings since the start of school in August. She also said there are additional disinfecting protocols in place throughout the school day.
"There were no student close contacts or additional staff close contacts," Brown said. "Therefore, there are no additional staff or student quarantines as a result."
Brown said the district notified the building students and parents where the staff member worked as a precautionary measure about potential COVID-19 exposure. She also said CAPS is encouraging the entire school community to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Wednesday, Brown said the district has no students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In September, Brown confirmed that a staff member at the annex building preschool who tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by District Health Department No. 10. It was the first positive case within the district.
She also said any other staff or students who had any risk of exposure in September were contacted, and only 11 preschool students had "potential exposure" to this particular staff member. Because none of the students were considered to have "close contact" with the staff member, those 11 students did not quarantine.
Moving forward, Brown said the district is reinforcing its sanitizing protocols so they don't become complacent. The district also is reminding families to continue to self-screen at home and the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing when possible.
