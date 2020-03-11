CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown is breathing a little easier Wednesday after voters approved the district’s operating millage renewal.
About 29% of 16,833 registered voters in the school district cast votes Tuesday at 14 voting precincts (12 in Wexford County and two out of county). The final tally had 3,380 voting ‘yes’ while 1,443 voted ‘no.’ The millage renewal spans from 2021 to 2025. According to the ballot language for the proposal, the estimate of the revenue the district will collect in 2021 is nearly $5.6 million.
CAPS had its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot and the renewal which allows the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties. The renewal is required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee.
Brown said the voters’ approving the renewal Tuesday shows the community’s commitment to education.
“This renewal shows a shared commitment to our children and the long-term health of our schools and community,‘ Brown said. “We greatly appreciate the support and look forward to continuing a tradition of excellence in academics, arts, and athletics.‘
When it comes to the operation of the district, Brown said that could mean things such as supplies students use, transportation, wages for teachers and support staff. She said it is one way the district can operate and educate its students. The money generated from the renewal makes up about 17% of the district’s annual budget of roughly $30 million, according to Brown.
As for the reason why the district opted to have the renewal put on Tuesday’s ballot, Brown said the 2020 election cycle will be a busy one and CAPS didn’t want it to be an afterthought on a more crowded ballot.
All of Tuesday’s election results are unofficial and will not be official until they are reviewed by the board of canvassers, which should occur sometime this afternoon.
