CADILLAC — A event born out of the COVID-19 pandemic looks to be a new tradition for graduating seniors within Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Last year, the district had a graduation parade on the day graduation was originally supposed to be held. The Class of 2020 had the pomp and circumstance postponed due to the pandemic. Although the seniors eventually did have a graduation ceremony, the parade allowed the seniors to have a little fun but also get some recognition.
On Sunday, seniors from both Cadillac High School and Cadillac Innovation High School will have a parade in their honor. The parade is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m., rain or shine. The Class of 2021 will travel along Chestnut Street and Lake Street, with the parade beginning at the Viking Learning Center, formerly Kenwood Elementary. The parade will end at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
Last year, Class of 2020 senior Taya Scott came up with the idea because she had seen how similar events were being held in nearby communities. The district is asking the community to gather along the parade route to help celebrate all CAPS Class of 2021 graduates.
