CADILLAC — As the summer season is nearing the Fourth of July, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown is happy to say the high school bond construction remains on track and schedule.
“We are excited the construction schedule is on target. We have been blessed with great weather,” she said. “The outdoor site work at the stadium, the tennis courts and the new addition are all weather dependent and we have been blessed with good weather.”
As for the work accomplished over the last month, Brown said the high school auditorium has had most of its new seating installed, which should be finished soon. She also said the auditorium’s stage, painting and lighting were completed except for the theatrical lighting. That will be installed soon, according to Brown.
As for work at the Veterans Memorial Stadium, Brown said the field turf was installed and completed. She also said the sidewalks were finished and the stadium entrance pillars will be completed within the next week. As for the track, Brown said four of the eight layers were laid and the veterans’ memorial wall also was finished.
The work at Veterans Memorial Stadium, including the bathrooms, lighting, entrance and Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk are all paid for with bond funds. The new track and the field turf are being paid for with capital improvement funds from the budget, while upgrades to the stadium’s sound, pillars, brickwork, the veterans’ memorial wall and press box upgrades are being funded by the community and alumni donations.
As for the work that is going to be accomplished in the next month, Brown said crews are anticipating finishing up the fencing, the new bathroom and new concrete entry at Veterans Memorial Stadium. She also said they will start putting down grass seed.
Exterior brickwork will continue, but Brown said the work on the new entrance to the high school is expected to begin. She also said the student entrance and bus loop entrance construction are anticipated to start. She said in the old portion of the high school, crews will be working on installing cabling, electrical, new fire suppression and HVAC.
While air quality has been a concern over the past few days, Brown said she has not heard it impacting any construction-related work. She said if or when the weather is not cooperative, crews can work indoors except for excavating site workers.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.