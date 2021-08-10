CADILLAC — As a pediatrician, Dr. Beth Rzepka-Alto knows a little about keeping kids safe and she believes the back-to-school plan the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday is a good one.
Rzepka-Alto, who also serves as the board’s president, expressed her opinion regarding what the future may hold. In her estimation, if the district’s stakeholders don’t use personal responsibility and utilize the mitigation layers the district has in place, there is a good chance COVID-19 could be spread amongst students, staff and district families.
“I think the plan we approved is very appropriate, given that we don’t have a substantial spread of COVID right now. I think we are putting mitigation layers in place,” she said. “We’re going to try to keep (students) three feet apart. We’re going to try to really emphasize if you are sick stay home. We are not going to mandate mask-wearing but we’re going to highly encourage it.”
Most importantly, Rzepka-Alto said if things change the board and district will have to re-evaluate.
On Monday, the board passed the COVID-19 back-to-school plan by a vote of 6-0 with member Anne Engels not present.
The plan includes mask-wearing being optional for grades K-12 but strongly recommended. However, students who ride CAPS buses will have to wear masks due to a federal mandate. Hand washing and sanitizing will be encouraged and cleaning and disinfecting will be done every 24 hours. The district also has improved its ventilation in every building and includes air filtration systems.
Added COVID measures include not having required testing but having them available at the Wexford Adolescent Wellness Center. It also includes not making COVID-19 vaccination required but recommended. COVID-19 vaccines also will be available at the wellness center at no cost.
It also means K-5 students will cohort with their grade-level peers and classroom space will be maximized to allow for distancing. The action taken by the board also included parents being notified if their child was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
COVID-19 positive students and staff also cannot return to school until the conditions for re-entry have been met. The district also will again provide the COVID dashboard on its website, www.cadillacschools.org.
Rzepka-Alto said given the amount of spread in the area, the board felt giving parents some choice and options in what their children do while emphasizing that the district needs them to follow the guidelines like staying home when sick is vitally important to keep the schools open. She said while the district’s plan is good it may be harder to keep the doors open this year when compared to last year.
“I think it will be harder because our kids under 12, there is no vaccine yet, so they’re all unvaccinated,” she said. “They all could potentially get COVID and the Delta variant is over 90% of the cases in the U.S. now and that is much more transmissible. Last year, we had multiple cases in our schools, but we didn’t see much school spread.”
Rzepka-Alto said she doesn’t believe the district will be that lucky this year due to the Delta variant and how transmissible it is. Her concern is there will be cases at the schools, and in particular the elementary schools, that will lead to more cases.
A letter to CAPS families is supposed to be sent out on Tuesday that goes over the COVID-19 plan the board passed Monday.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board heard a bullying update from superintendent Jennifer Brown. During the 2020-2021 school year, Brown said there were seven confirmed incidents of bullying or harassment.
During last year’s presentation, Brown informed the board there were more than 20 incidents of bullying or harassment within the district.
Every school district is required to present a bullying report to the board of education and must submit it to the state as part of a larger part of the School Infrastructure Database report, which is a compliance report about all discipline.
The School Infrastructure Database is one of the core data sets of the Michigan Education Information System. The SID is used by Michigan’s public schools to report data related to crime and safety, dual enrollment and instructional technology.
Districts are required to report the number of incidents of truancy in Field 4A of the SID. The field was added as a result of Matt Epling’s Safe School Law, which requires the reporting of all incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, that take place on school property or at school-sponsored activities.
