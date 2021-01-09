CADILLAC — The leadership positions of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education could be held by different people after Monday's meeting is over.
During Monday's board meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the slate of officers, as well as appoint board committees and other first of the year business, including designating authorized signatories and depositories, its school auditor, architect, attorneys, physicians and its schedule for meetings. It also will be the first meeting for two new board members, Nicole Schultz and Anne Engels.
Also during Monday's meeting, the board will receive its monthly Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan update.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. It also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported.
During Monday's meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said there are no changes to the plan.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. The link to join the Zoom meeting is zoom.us/j/93149169269 and the meeting ID for the meeting is 931 4916 9269. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000.
