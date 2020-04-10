CADILLAC — With students forced to stay home and learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cadillac Area Public Schools is hosting virtual support groups to help parents and guardians manage school work and the stresses that come with it.
From 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday starting on April 14, the district will host family support sessions during the current school closure. On April 14, there will be two different support sessions. One will be covering the topic of "How to Support My Child with At-Home Learning," while the second will cover "How to Support My Special Needs Child with At-Home Learning."
The meeting ID for the first topic is 428 266 541 (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/428266541) while the topic regarding special needs students meeting ID is 871 055 171 (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/871055171).
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she knows the switch to home learning has been hard for students but also recognizes it has been a difficult transition for parents who are trying to support their children. It is for that reason, the district has decided to hold the online support sessions.
"So in recognizing it has been challenging, we wanted to provide some parent supports and be able to connect parents to ideas and strategies as we move through this," she said.
On April 21, the topic will cover "Making Learning Fun and Practical at Home" (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/405967127; meeting ID: 405 967 127), followed by "Creating Health Routines at Home" (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/120982760; meeting ID: 120 982 760) on April 28. On May 5, the support session will be entitled "How Can I Provide Social Time for my Kids During 'Stay Safe, Stay Safe'" (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/766506327; meeting ID: 766 506 327) and "Help! My Kids are Driving Me Crazy! Finding Ways to Stay Calm" (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/495121531; meeting ID: 495 121 531) on May 12.
The support sessions for May 19 (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/659872868; meeting ID: 659 872 868), May 26 (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/385830724; meeting ID: 385 830 724) and June 2 (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/669535233; meeting ID: 669 535 233) are all parents requested topics, which can be submitted by emailing communityrelations@cadillacschools.org.
If unfamiliar with how to use Zoom there is a how-to video explaining how to use the application at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.
For those who can't attend, Brown said the sessions will be recorded and posted on the district's website at www.cadillacschools.org. For those who don't have access to the internet or a device, Brown said they can call (231) 876-5000.
