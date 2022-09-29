CADILLAC — Students with post-high school educational goals should plan on attending an event on Oct. 6 in Cadillac.
For years, Cadillac High School has hosted College Night, where students and families from around the area have had the opportunity to interact, ask questions and talk with the people who ultimately could decide if they are accepted to the college of their choice.
Cadillac High School Counselor Meagan Hobart said the event is returning from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the high school’s Auxiliary Gym, 400 Linden St. As in years past, the event is for junior and senior students from around the area and their parents/guardians.
Roughly 40 college and military representatives will be available to meet with students and parents throughout the evening. There also will be representation from trade schools.
Hobart said when she and other counselors talk about college with seniors, they are trying to get them to understand that it isn’t just encompassing four-year colleges and universities. It also includes any training a student does to earn a certificate, trade school or community college.
“College is any type of training after high school. We are trying to change that in kids’ minds so they don’t tune out if they aren’t going to a four-year institution,” she said.
Hobart also said students who are looking at applying to a particular school should plan on attending the event because the people who will be at College Night are the same people who will be reviewing student applications.
While it may not be what gets a student into a school, Hobart said it doesn’t hurt for the school representatives to have a face with a name.
Schools scheduled to be at Wednesday’s event include Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State and most of the private schools. While the University of Michigan and Michigan State University were not represented last year, Hobart said they will be returning for the Oct. 6 event.
Local colleges and community colleges such as Baker College, Northwestern Michigan College, Mid-Michigan Community College and Kirtland College will be there as well as the branches of the military. Hobart also said there will be a representative from MI Student Aid.
“They will be able to talk about Michigan-specific financial aid programs. That is an overwhelming topic so it is nice to speak to someone about those resources,” she said.
