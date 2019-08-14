CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is gearing up for the start of school but before the Sept. 3 start the district will be welcoming back students to their schools with open houses.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27 Cadillac High School, Cadillac Junior High School and Cadillac Innovation High School will be hosting open houses. The events at each school building are scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. Also on Aug. 27, Mackinaw Trail Middle School is scheduled to hold its open house.
Fifth-grade students are invited to the school from 5:30-6:30 p.m. while sixth-grade students at the middle school are invited to the open house from 6-7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28 students at Forest View, Franklin, Kenwood and Lincoln elementary schools are invited to their schools for an open house from 5:30-7 p.m.
Before the start of school, students should expect letters in the mail with suggested school supplies, schedules and/or their teacher assignments for the upcoming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.