CADILLAC — On May 7 a segment of the state's workforce will be back to work and that has Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown relieved.
Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said construction likely would be restarted in Michigan if coronavirus hospitalizations continued to drop and testing increased. On Wednesday, Whitmer announced the state would allow both residential and commercial construction crews back to work on May 7. She signed that order on Friday.
During that announcement, Whitmer said the state was comfortable taking that step to reopening the construction industry as it was considered low-risk.
Brown said it was great news for the district and it would ensure the current construction projects associated with the district's May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years. Construction started, however, at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start, likely sometime during spring 2021.
"We will be vigilant in our requirements of contractors to practice CDC guidelines. We have already implemented protocols for screening and response to COVID(-19) with our contractors and subcontractors," she said. "We will start as soon as we are allowed by executive order."
Construction started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects are to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction was halted in March as a result of Whitmer's executive order. Last week, however, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen.
Builder and general contractor Bob Cole, owner of Cole Inc. in Cadillac, said his business and its crews are ready to go back to work, but also will be careful once they return on May 7. The added precautions will include using social distancing and wearing masks.
He said for this construction season his company is scheduled to complete 8-10 projects. Some projects have been started, while others have not. When it comes to the shutdown, Cole said he believed it was the right move with the caveat that it wasn't for too long.
"I'm still not sure if we are ready to go back yet, but we will go back and try to separate everyone," he said.
As far as the shutdown's impact, Cole said it has delayed some projects from finishing as they need to have certain inspections done, but can't. While it has caused delays, overall he said most in the industry have kept good attitudes. He also said the shutdown has caused him to lay off his workers until they can start back up. Those employees, however, will be getting the call back to start next Thursday.
As for how the state is trying to restart things, he agrees while the progress so far.
"I think the progression of landscapers and construction and eventually manufacturing is good, but (manufacturers) are fairly close together. We are not working on top of each other."
Cole also said he hasn't received any guidance regarding protocols to follow from agencies such as the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration so he is currently developing what his workers will have to do to stay safe when they return to work.
