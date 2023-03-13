CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting time on Monday has been changed to allow for people to attend the boys basketball regional game.
The change was announced on Saturday and will have the meeting time switched from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
At the meeting, the board is scheduled to hear a report from Brown regarding the Cooley School property. Also, during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a settlement that is the result of a lawsuit the district entered into in 2021 against vaping companies.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
