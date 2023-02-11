BIG RAPIDS — Mackinaw Trail Middle School students took home the top honors in both team and individual competitions during a recent math-related competition.
Recently, 85 middle school students from three different districts in Big Rapids as well as Cadillac and McBain convened for the annual Woodbridge N. Ferris MathCounts Competition. The event was held in the David L. Eisler Center on the campus of Ferris State and the recent event was the first time it was held in person since the 2020 lockdown.
For those who don’t know, MathCounts is a national math enrichment program for middle school students. It provides the students with extra coaching in math, an opportunity to develop test-taking strategies and fun.
The local event is sponsored by the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers with major financial support locally from the Cargill Cares committee along with Ferris State’s Office of Student Affairs and College of Engineering Technology.
Mackinaw Trail Middle School sixth-grade math teacher and MathCounts coach Karen Johnson said the club is not just for high-level math students and any middle school student can join.
“At the competition, each school has one team made up of their top four students to do a team competition and then every student competes in an individual competition,” Johnson said. “They compile the scores for team and individual competitions and use that to choose the overall winner.”
The competition began with the challenging Sprint round of 30 problems in 40 minutes. This was followed by the Target Round with four sets of two problems. The results for each student are combined to determine their written score. Teams work together on a set of 10 problems in the Team Round.
The Mackinaw Trail team won the team competition followed by McBain and St. Peters Lutheran School. The Mack Trail team included Isla Rumohr, Makenzie Taylor, Hailey Alto and Cooper Wolff. The top three in the individual competition were Rumohr, Reed McLean of McBain and Veronica Van Enk from Mackinaw Trail.
The final part of the component was the CountDown Round which is an NCAA-style bracket competition with the top 12 students based on their combined scores. The contestants work through the bracket sitting side-by-side and responding to problems put up on a screen. While a Big Rapids Crossroads Academy student won the CountDown Round, Van Enk and Rumohr came in second and third places, respectively.
This year the top team plus the top three contestants who are not on that team will represent the area at next month’s State MathCounts competition. The Mackinaw Trail team includes Rumohr, Taylor, Alto and Wolff. Students attending as individuals include Reed McLean and Maverick Breland from McBain along with Veronica Van Enk from Mackinaw Trail.
