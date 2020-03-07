CAPS millage renewal the other thing many voters will decide Tuesday in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Tuesday Michigan will shine in the national spotlight during the presidential primary, but Cadillac Area Public Schools voters in Wexford County also will have to vote for a millage renewal.
CAPS has its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot and the renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties. The renewal is required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee and would span from 2021-2025.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2021 is nearly $5.6 million.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown has said it is not an increase in taxes and most residents will not be impacted. She also said it is for the non-homestead property and not primary homes. She also said there is no increase in the renewal and is used for the operation of the district.
When it comes to the operation of the district, Brown said that could mean things such as supplies students use, transportation, wages for teachers and support staff. She said it is one way the district can operate and educate its students. The money generated from the renewal makes up about 17% of the district’s annual budget of roughly $30 million, according to Brown.
As for the reason why the district opted to have the renewal put on the March ballot, Brown said the 2020 election cycle will be a busy one and CAPS didn’t want it to be an afterthought on a more crowded ballot.
Brown also said closer to the March 10 election, postcards would be sent in the mail to explain to residents what the renewal is for.
