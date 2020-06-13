CAPS moving to summer feeding program Monday

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools' had its last day of school last Wednesday and with the end of the school year, the district has transitioned to its summer food distribution schedule.
Beginning Monday, meal pickup will only occur twice a week on Tuesdays and Friday. The food distribution will be done like it has been since March in the bus loop of Cadillac Junior High/High School.
For the Tuesday pick up, three breakfasts and/or lunches will be given while on Fridays four breakfasts and/or lunches will be given. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the last day for home delivery of meals will be June 30. She also said the last day of summer meal distribution is Aug. 21 and Brown said that will allow the district time to prepare for students returning to school on Aug. 31.
"Per state and federal guidelines, we are committed to providing meals as we have in the past to our families," Brown said. "In addition, we will continue to provide a drive-thru option for families two days a week."
Brown said the hope is the move two days a week distribution will provide convenience for families as well as allow the district to appropriately staff the food program.
Also, Brown said the district will be doing Chromebook drop off from 11 a.m.-noon on June 15-17 at the Cadillac Junior High/High School bus loop. Brown stressed that families can keep the devices for the summer if they plan on using them for summer learning opportunities.
If they choose to return them, Brown said they should return the device and charging cord. For families who are keeping the devices for the summer, she said the district will be in contact with them regarding a drop off in early August.
During the recent need to educate district students from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district handed out more than 900 Chromebooks. Once all the devices are collected, the Chromebooks will be cleaned, repaired, refurbished, and replaced so the district is ready to one to one if the need arises for similar at-home learning next school year.
