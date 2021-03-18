CAPS navigating recent COVID surge

CADILLAC — As of Wednesday, Cadillac Area Public Schools has 25 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, which equates to less than 1% of the total enrollment of 3,198, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
On Monday, the district announced that five students at Cadillac High School had tested positive for the virus, but there were no close contacts. On Wednesday, Brown said two of the five already were quarantined, one is a virtual student and the remaining two tested positive from family contacts.
Of the 25 district-wide students who tested positive for the virus, Brown said 10 of them are in the high school. There are 825 students in the high school, which equates to just over 1% of the total high school population who tested positive.
Brown said currently there is no evidence the virus is spreading within the various school buildings, including the high school.
"Clearly, we have a big uptick in Wexford and Missaukee counties. We have increased reminders to parents to keep their children home if they are showing symptoms. Now is not the time to think it is allergies," she said. "Err on the side of caution if they are showing signs."
She said continuing to wear masks and washing hands have continually worked since the pandemic started over a year ago and continue to be effective now. She said the hope is the current surge of cases is isolated and will quickly stabilize as it has in the past.
Regardless, Brown said nightly disinfecting, including the use of Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayers will continue. She also said each building has an annual spring cleaning regiment that also will be completed during the upcoming spring break or thereafter.
CAPS had planned to have high school students who chose the face-to-face learning pathway return to school together beginning this past Monday. With the community cases peaking, the district decided to keep the high school students split up after consulting with District Health Department No. 10.
Since high school students returned from the holiday break, the district cut class sizes in half at the high school to reduce the risk of exposure and potential disruption due to close contacts. In December, the district told high school families the student body would be divided into two groups, Blue and Gold. The Blue Group would report to school every other day, as would the Gold Group.
Last week, the district also announced that eighth-grade students would switch to 100% remote learning for the week of March 15 through 19. Brown said 37% of the students had tested positive or were quarantined. In addition to the eighth graders going remote, Brown said two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary also are utilizing remote learning this week due to one positive COVID case in each classroom and quarantining concerns.
The plan is to have the eighth-grade students and the two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary return to face-to-face learning on March 22.
