CAPS not seeking tenure charges after teacher resigns

CADILLAC — A Cadillac High School teacher who was on administrative leave and was potentially facing tenure charges resigned from his position Thursday.
In an emailed comment from the district Thursday afternoon, it stated a special board of education meeting scheduled for later in the evening was canceled. It also stated CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown accepted the resignation of high school teacher Aaron Whipple. The investigation related to the potential tenure charges started after district leadership was made aware of a "concerning email" on Jan. 1. As a result, Whipple was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 4, which was when students returned to class from the holiday break.
Brown would not discuss the district’s investigation. She did say, however, the district is required by the Children's Internet Protection Act and the Protecting Children in the 21st Century Act to provide content filtering for students as a layer of cyber safety.
CIPA was enacted by Congress in 2000 to address concerns about children's access to obscene or harmful content over the Internet. CIPA imposes certain requirements on schools or libraries that receive discounts for Internet access or internal connections through the E-rate program – a program that makes certain communications services and products more affordable for eligible schools and libraries.
The protecting children act requires the Federal Trade Commission to provide a nationwide program that promotes children’s safe use of the internet. The act also specifies the FTC’s program must utilize existing resources of public and private entities to encourage best practices for internet safety and facilitate access to awareness and education campaigns.
Whipple's administrative leave was pending the district's investigation. Brown said in a previous press release Whipple was directed to not have any contact with students or staff while on leave. CAPS Board of Education President Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto also was made aware of the situation, according to Brown.
Law enforcement also was made aware and is currently investigating the situation. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Thursday he was aware of the police investigation. He also said he has been in communication with investigators but has not seen the final report.
Although Brown still didn't confirm if the "concerning email" involved a district or high school student or staff member, she previously said the health and safety of CAPS students are of the highest priority.
Although police are investigating, the tenure charges are not a criminal matter but rather an administrative proceeding that arises under the Teachers’ Tenure Act. The act is a law in Michigan designed to protect teachers and their employment from arbitrary discharge or discipline. The filing of tenure charges is the first step in the disciplinary process under the law.
At this time, it is unknown if Whipple will face criminal charges, but Whipple will have this on his permanent record as stated in Revised School Code, Act 451 of 1976, and in particular Sec. 380.1230(b).
Section 380.1230 (b) states a school or district that formerly employed a teacher is required upon request by a prospective employer to furnish information about "unprofessional conduct" in which that teacher might have engaged during his or her employment. The term "unprofessional conduct" is defined in the statute as "acts of misconduct. . . . immorality, moral turpitude, or inappropriate behavior involving a minor, or commission of a crime involving a minor." …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.