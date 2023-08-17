CAPS Notebook: Highlights from recent Cadillac board of education meeting

CEA contract has a wage, step reindexing teachers were looking for
During Monday’s board of education, Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved the new Cadillac Education Association contract. The new contract is for three years and begins on Sept. 1.
The contract stabilizes the step increases throughout a teacher’s career and makes them more constant rather than with multiple plateaus. It also includes no step freezes during the entire length of the new contract.
Looking at the 2022-2023 school year, $40,000 was the base salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree. The salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree will be $44,000 this year, while in the second year of the new contract, it will be $44,880. The third and final year of the new contract will see a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree earning a starting salary of $45,329.
With the reindexing of the pay rates and steps, the average increase plus steps for the 2023-2024 school was 15.04%. The second year of the contract has a 2% average increase plus steps and the third and final year of the contract has a 1% average increase plus steps.
According to language in the contract, new bargaining unit employees may be placed on the salary up to step 12 at the superintendent’s discretion. For the upcoming school year, the contract language states current bargaining unit employees shall be placed on the salary schedule step that reflects years of service at CAPS without reducing the step the bargaining unit employee is currently on.
That means if a teacher was at Step 12 during the last school year and one year of service with the district will start the upcoming school year on Step. 13.
Student voices should be heard for new rules
The six board members who were at Monday’s Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting discussed various handbook changes during the meeting.
While the changes were all approved, board member Scott Koenig asked if students were asked for input regarding these handbook changes.
He said since these changes and the handbook directly impact them it only made sense that they had a voice.
Although he didn’t know what that would look like he wanted to make sure that as a board of education, they were open to what students had to say.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is going to look at ways to improve and increase student voices in decision-making. Student voices are heard currently throughout the year via surveys. One thing, in particular, the district has been focused on is social-emotional learning.
“At the lower levels we are tracking if they feel connected to school and that is why we have the CAPS CREW programming,” she said. “Based on feedback, we have been able to bring different programming and supports to meet their needs.”
She said the district also surveys students about clubs and sports they want to see offered at the middle and high school levels. She also said students’ voices are heard through the student council and student government.
Truancy is an issue everywhere including at CAPS
During Monday’s meeting, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown also talked about truancy during the handbook changes discussion.
Before the pandemic, Brown said there was a 29% chronically absent rate and post-COVID that rate ballooned to 40%.
Last year, Brown said the district hired a truancy specialist to help support families in communication and breaking down barriers to attend school. She said if students are not in school they can’t learn and it is important not only for the school district for kids to be in school but also the community.
To help with getting that message across, Brown said the district is implementing a program called, “Strive for Under Five,” which means trying to keep students under five absences for the school year. She said CAPS as well as schools across the area, state and nation have seen an increase in chronic absenteeism post-COVID.
She said while she couldn’t give an exact reason why, she could say that there is a correlation between chronic absenteeism and students’ performance. It should come as no surprise that students who are chronically absent are lower performing.
“It is not just a school problem but a community problem,” she said.
Brown said if a student misses two days a month every month school is in session, it doesn’t seem like a lot. At the end of the school year that equates to roughly 20 missed days and if that were to happen over the course of their entire academic career that equates to over a year of missed schooling.
If they miss four days every month, that’s 40 days of missed schooling in a year and it just compounds the problem. Brown said it just puts that student behind.
To help educate families about the importance of coming to school, Brown said there will be social media posts and positive reinforcement with rewards for kids coming to school regularly. She also said parents will be notified if their child is meeting the threshold of chronic absenteeism.
“There will be more communication and explanation of the law, but more importantly helping parents break down barriers for getting their child to school,” she said. “Whether that barrier is transportation, child care, homelessness or lack of medical care, we are there to help them break down the barriers. We are partners and it’s not a us against them thing.”
