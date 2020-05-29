CAPS numbers for meal distribution steady but lower than in April

CADILLAC —Since mid-March, Chartwells and Cadillac Area Public Schools have been serving meals to students and the community.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said while meal distribution has slowed a bit in terms of numbers, the need for meals has remained constant. There has been a decrease of about 500 meals distributed per week after the end of April in the drive up distribution at Cadillac Junior High School, but at the same time, the number of meals being delivered weekly has increased.
Brown said it has increased so much that another route was added due to demand and to decrease delivery times.
As for what led to those changes, Brown said she is not sure exactly but she has an idea about why the drive-through numbers have decreased. As for the reason why delivery numbers went up, Brown said she is not certain.
"We have different supports in place. There has been some support provided to families from the State of Michigan through the EBT cards, which could be contributing to the slight slow down," Brown said.
While the numbers at least for the pickup meal distribution have decreased, Brown said overall weekly averages are higher than when things started in March. She also said, however, numbers are lower currently than the entire month of April.
By mid April, more than 70,000 breakfasts and lunches were provided and as of Thursday that number was 160,841. During the past two weeks, the average total of meals distrubted was roughly 15,000 per week, according to Brown.
While the Chartwells and the district are planning on having meals available for pick up through the summer, Brown said there are some changes to how things are going to operate.
Beginning on June 15, meal pickup will only occur twice a week on Tuesdays and Friday. For the Tuesday pick up, three breakfasts and/or lunches will be given while on Fridays four breakfasts and/or lunches will be given. She also said the last day for home delivery of meals will be June 30.
"Our tentative last day of meal distribution will be Aug. 21 and that will allow us a couple of weeks to prepare for students coming back to us face-to-face," she said. "We may have to re-evaluate in August but we need time to get ready for the start of school."
Currently, Brown said the district is slated to start the new school year on Sept. 8, but the school board is scheduled to discuss a new starting date of Aug. 31 at its upcoming meeting on June 8.
