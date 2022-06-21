CADILLAC — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cadillac Area Public Schools’ summer food program will be in person.
The district will be offering four sites throughout the summer, including Cadillac High School, the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Viking Learning Center. All four locations are open sites but run at different times during the summer.
There also will be no parent pick-up for weekly meals this summer and the emergency meals program ended on June 10. All meals must be consumed on-site.
The high school site, 400 Linden St., runs from June 13 through July 7, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is available on those days from 7:30 to 8 a.m., while lunch is from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The YMCA site, 9845 Campus Drive, runs from June 15 through Aug. 19, Monday through Friday. A snack is served from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on those days, while lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The church meal site, 11198 E. M-55, runs from June 15 through Aug. 19, Monday through Friday. During that time, lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., while a snack is served from 2:30 to 3 p.m. The learning center site, 1700 Chestnut St., runs from June 13 through Aug. 19, Monday through Friday. Breakfast is served on those days from 8 to 8:30 a.m., while lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
All four meal sites are closed on July 1 and July 4 for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is committed to providing its students access to food throughout the summer months, and no child in the community should go hungry just because school is not in session.
“Chartwells has been a fantastic partner in identifying centralized locations to reduce barriers for families accessing breakfast and lunch,” Brown said.
In addition to the summer food program, Brown said books are being distributed throughout the community via book boxes. There also are easy-to-use and interactive learning activities being sent to students weekly.
She said it is important for the district to stay connected to students over the summer.
