CADILLAC — Summer camp is about as Americana as you can get, but Cadillac Area Public Schools is adding a different twist to it.
This week elementary students are taking part in a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program at Franklin Elementary. The program is known as Camp Invention and the camp is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Camp Invention is designed to challenge children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.
One of the camp’s counselors, CAPS teacher Deb Rensberry said only after a day of the week-long experience she is seeing the campers learning. The cool part is they don’t even know that it is happening.
“It’s like they don’t realize they’re learning. It’s fun, hands-on and inventive and they’re having a great time,” she said. “It’s not like a school setting. There aren’t assignments and there is no wrong answer because they are encouraged to try different strategies and techniques.”
Each year, Camp Invention features a new curriculum inspired by National Inventors Hall of Fame members. The camp’s curriculum encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including Open Mic, Duck Chuck, Road Rally and SolarBot.
Open Mic has campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention, while the Duck Chuck is when campers do hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity. Campers also build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
The Road Rally activity has the campers design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water. The SolarBot has campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Director of Curriculum and Accountability Kelly Buckmaster said the district was approached by the regional STEM director who had allocated money for camps, including one in Cadillac and another in Baldwin. The camp is hosting 40 students and those students are comprised of all three CAPS elementary buildings.
